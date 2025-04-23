BIG Update For Central Govt Employees! Old CGHS Websites To Be Deactivated From 28 April Due To...; Check New Website Direct Link

New Delhi: Old CGHS websites -- www.cghs.gov.in and www.cghs.nic.in --will be deactivated from 28th April 2025, as The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will launch next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS) for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries.

Direct Link Of New CGHS website From 28 April 2025

All services and information will henceforth be hosted on the new unified CGHS Digital Platform at www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised beneficiaries to access all online services, including registration, application, grievance redressal, and information retrieval, through this new portal only.

All legacy beneficiary data, including medical history and pharmacy transactions, are being securely migrated, ensuring no loss of records. The transition complies fully with government data privacy and protection standards.

Additionally, the department shall be onboarded on the new CGHS Platform for a paperless approval process. In the interim, departments may continue to submit applications physically at the respective CGHS Card Sections.

CGHS: Advisory for Beneficiaries and Departments

28th April onwards, CGHS Contribution shall be only through CGHS Website i.e. www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in. The existing manual process of payment available on www.bharatkosh.gov.in shall discontinue from 28th April 2025.

Applications for CGHS services in progress but not paid for by 27th April 2025 will lapse. A fresh application will be required through the new portal.

All Beneficiaries aged above 18 years are advised to link their PAN Card with their CGHS Beneficiary ID and apply for corrections in case of any errors through the beneficiary login on CGHS website www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in.

Instructions shall be issued for the Departments regarding onboarding on the new platform.

The existing issued cards shall continue to function normally. Support initiatives include:

CGHS Helpdesk and User Manuals are available on the CGHS website www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in and mobile app for use by Departments and Beneficiaries.

Continuous support through the CGHS Card Sections and respective Additional Director (AD) Offices.