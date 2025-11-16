Big Update For SBI Customers: THIS Service To Discontinue From December 1

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will discontinue its mCASH sending and claiming service on OnlineSBI and YONO Lite after November 30, 2025. This will bring an end to the feature that allowed quick money transfers without adding beneficiaries. After this date, users will no longer be able to send or claim funds through mCASH links or the app. SBI has advised customers to switch to safer and more commonly used digital payment options like UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS for hassle-free money transfers.

SBI to End mCASH Service from December 1

What Can You Do With SBI’s mCASH Service?

mCASH allows users to claim money sent by an SBI customer using a passcode and then transfer the claimed amount to any bank account. It also lets customers save an account number and IFSC code as favourites, making future claims quicker and more convenient.

SBI’s mCASH feature allowed customers to send money without adding a beneficiary by simply entering the recipient’s mobile number or email ID through OnlineSBI or State Bank Anywhere. Once the money was sent, the recipient regardless of which bank they used could claim the amount using the mCASH mobile app or a secure link shared via SMS or email. This link came with an 8-digit passcode, ensuring a safe and easy way to receive the funds.

Need an Alternative? Here’s How to Use UPI

Former mCASH users can easily switch to SBI’s UPI services to send and receive money. SBI’s “BHIM SBI Pay” app lets customers of any UPI-enabled bank transfer funds, receive payments, and even pay bills, recharge phones, or shop online—all through their smartphone. It offers a quick, secure, and convenient alternative for everyday transactions.