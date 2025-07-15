Child Aadhar Card Biometric Update: The government on Tuesday urged parents and guardians to update the Aadhaar biometrics of children who have turned seven. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) emphasized the importance of completing the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children who have reached the age of seven but haven't yet updated their biometrics.

To facilitate the process, UIDAI has begun sending SMS alerts to the mobile numbers registered with the Aadhaar of such children, reminding parents to complete the MBU.

This is an existing requirement under Aadhaar, and parents or guardians can update the details of their child at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or designated Aadhaar centre, the IT Ministry said in a statement.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Urges Parents and Guardians to Update Children’s #Aadhaar Biometrics; Free Between Ages 5 and 7



Mandatory Biometric Update Enables Seamless Access to School Admissions, Entrance Exams, Scholarships, and DBT Benefits



Read here:… — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 15, 2025

Mandatory Aadhar Update Required At Age 5

A child under the age of five enrolls for Aadhaar by providing a photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address, and supporting documents. According to the official statement, the fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured during Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five, as these features are not yet mature.

As per existing rules, fingerprints, iris, and photograph are mandatorily required to be updated in the child’s Aadhaar once they reach the age of five. This process is called the first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU). If the child completes the MBU between the ages of five and seven, it is free of cost. “But after the age of seven, a prescribed fee of Rs 100 applies,” the IT Ministry informed.

According to UIDAI, timely completion of the MBU is essential for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of a child’s biometric data. If the MBU is not completed even after the age of seven, the Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per existing rules.

An Aadhaar with updated biometrics facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage for services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, availing benefits of scholarships, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, and more, wherever applicable. Parents and guardians are advised to update their children’s Aadhaar biometrics on priority.