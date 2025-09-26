Big Update On EPFO 3.0: ATM Withdrawal Facility Likely Delayed Till 2026– Check Details

New Delhi: Withdrawing money from your PF account through an ATM sounds convenient, right? While this feature was one of the most exciting promises of the upcoming EPFO 3.0 upgrade, it looks like members may have to wait a little longer. According to a Moneycontrol report, the much-talked-about facility is expected to roll out only by January 2026. Earlier this year, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had highlighted that EPFO 3.0 aims to make accessing provident fund services as simple as using a bank.

Final Approval Awaited from CBT

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of EPFO, is likely to review the proposal in its next meeting scheduled for the first half of next month. If cleared, the plan will move one step closer to becoming a reality. The IT infrastructure required to enable ATM withdrawals is already ready. The upcoming meeting will mainly focus on ironing out the finer details and operational framework before the service can officially take off. (Also Read: Bank Holiday October 2025: Branches To Be Closed For Upto 21 Days Next Month; Check Dates And State Wise List)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key Features of EPFO 3.0 Update

Faster PF withdrawals: Claims will be settled automatically without manual processing.

ATM withdrawals: Members can withdraw a portion of their PF directly from ATMs.

Easy online corrections: Update or correct account details online anytime—no forms or office visits required.

Social security integration: Schemes like Atal Pension Yojana and PM Jeevan Bima Yojana may be added for wider coverage of unorganised workers.

OTP-based verification: Make secure changes quickly using OTP instead of lengthy paperwork.

Simpler Updates and Better Security

Making changes to your EPFO account will soon be much easier, as members will be able to update or correct details online without the hassle of visiting an office. The retirement body also plans to integrate social security schemes like the Atal Pension Yojana and PM Jeevan Bima Yojana, providing wider benefits to workers. To ensure safety and convenience, all key changes and services will be verified instantly through OTP-based authentication. (Also Read: Finance Ministry Allows Central Govt Employees On Deputation, Foreign Service To Submit Physical Form A2 To Opt For UPS)