Big win for taxpayer: ITAT scraps Rs 7 Crore income addition based on loose papers

New Delhi: In a major relief for taxpayers, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai has ruled in favour of a Pune-based individual after the tax department had added over Rs 7 crore to his income as unexplained cash credit. The tribunal held that loose sheets of paper, personal diaries and WhatsApp chats cannot be treated as valid evidence unless they are properly verified and supported by strong proof.

The case related to a search and seizure operation carried out by the income tax department in September 2021. During the raid, officials recovered several documents, digital chat records, cash and other valuables from different people linked to the taxpayer. Based on these materials, the assessing officer concluded that the taxpayer had undisclosed income and made additions under various sections of the Income Tax Act.

The taxpayer challenged the decision, arguing that the seized material did not establish any unaccounted income. He submitted that the documents were informal notes without signatures or confirmation and the chat messages lacked proper context. He also provided explanations and records to show that most of the transactions were already reflected in his regular business books.

While the first appellate authority gave partial relief, a large portion of the additions was upheld. The taxpayer then approached ITAT Mumbai for final review.

After examining the case, the tribunal observed that the tax department had relied heavily on unverified documents and assumptions. It stated that such materials have no legal value unless they are backed by independent and reliable evidence. The tribunal emphasised that suspicion alone cannot justify adding income for tax purposes.

The judges also accepted the taxpayer’s explanations that the entries in the seized papers matched normal business activity and did not indicate hidden income. As a result, ITAT deleted the entire addition of more than Rs 7 crore made by the assessing officer.

Tax experts say the ruling is an important precedent, as it reinforces that tax authorities must rely on proper documentation and factual proof while making income additions. The decision is expected to help taxpayers facing similar disputes based on loose papers or digital messages without supporting evidence.