Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Tomorrow 11 November 2025: Check Full List Of Districts Where Banks Will Be Closed
The second phase of polling will be held on 11th November in 122 Assembly constituencies spread across 20 districts in Bihar.
New Delhi: Banks in several districts of Bihar will be closed tomorrow (11 November 2025) on account of State Elections.
Districts that will cast its vote tomorrow are:
West Champaran
Sitamarhi
Madhubani
Supaul
Araria
Katihar
Gaya
Nawada
Jamui
Earlier in the first phase polling was held in 121 Assembly Constituencies on 6th November. The counting of votes for all 243 assembly segments of the state will take place on 14th of this month.
