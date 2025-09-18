Bima Sugam Website Goes Live, Platform to Offer Insurance Services In Stages– Details Here

New Delhi: India is gearing up for a big digital leap in the insurance sector! The Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF), which will run the upcoming digital insurance marketplace Bima Sugam, has officially launched its website on September 17. Unveiled in Hyderabad by IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth, this marks a significant step towards creating a one-stop Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for all insurance needs. This will bring convenience and accessibility closer to millions of policyholders.

Bima Sugam: Key Points

Bima Sugam is envisioned as a one-stop digital platform that will bring all insurance services under one roof. From life and health to general insurance, users will be able to browse and compare plans from different companies in one place, making the process simpler and more transparent.

The platform promises to streamline the entire insurance journey right from choosing and purchasing a policy to claim settlement and renewals through a completely paperless process using just the policy number. Backed by the Life Insurance Council and the General Insurance Council, Bima Sugam aims to become a trusted hub for insurance needs. According to ET report, the website is expected to go live in December 2025, with features like policy renewals and claim settlements also likely to be rolled out on the BSIF platform.

Bima Sugam to Go Live Soon

The Bima Sugam marketplace will start rolling out for real transactions in the coming months, as insurance companies and ecosystem partners complete their integrations, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) announced on Wednesday. Designed as a one-stop solution for all insurance needs, the platform is closely aligned with the government's mission of achieving 'Insurance for All by 2047' and Prime Minister's vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.