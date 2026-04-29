Blindly applying on job boards? Former Amazon employee shares tips on how he got job in 90 days after lay off

New Delhi: A former Amazon employee has sparked widespread online discussion after sharing how he replaced his previous Amazon salary with a new leadership position within 90 days of losing his job. In a social media post, the 43-year-old employee shared how he secured a new leadership role in exactly 90 days.



He advised people who are currently navigating a layoff, to start executing a strategy rather than blindly applying to LinkedIn job boards.

The user claimed that activating the multiplier was the first of the several crucial playbooks he employed to get a job. He claimed that to get the ideal job he relied on the network’s network. He claimed to have asked during every single catch-up call, “Can you forward my CV to two people in your network who should see it?”

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He said companies hire people who can solve problems. He emphasised the unique value he could contribute to the current challenges rather than citing past experiences. He said that candidates must demonstrate a genuine excitement for what they are building.

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Another key aspect of his strategy was weaponizing references. He claimed to have compiled a bulletproof list of former colleagues, agency partners and clients who could support every claim he made throughout the interview. He said the strategy of treating references as closing arguments would help you land a decent job.

The employee said he dropped the big "tech ego" and focused on the area where real growth is happening. He opted for a startup instead of waiting for a FAANG company. He said the ultimate survival skill is flexibility.



The user ended on a positive note saying even though the market is challenging but the roles are out there.

Netizens React

The post drew a range of reactions from users, many of whom expressed appreciation.

One user said, "Congratulations buddy. Well done and thank for inspiring others."

Another user said, "Amazing video. kudos to you. So happy to see people are finally awakening after big tech."

One user commented, "This is what I did. Joined 2 startups back to back after Twitter."

A user commented, "I have been laid off since December… I have done everything you said above but still been difficult."