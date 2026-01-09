Bought 3BHK Flat Without Any Fancy Job Or Inheritance; CA Explains Real-Life Story Of Surat Man

New Delhi: Chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik recently posted on X the real-life story of a person who purchased a 3BHK apartment in Surat for Rs 55 lakhs without an inheritance or fancy career but with consistent discipline.

Kaushik said that he had recently met a person who despite not belonging to any privileged background, recently bought a 3BHK apartment in Surat for Rs 55 lakhs. Kaushik said this man's simple story will "change your view on wealth”.

How a Simple Story Change your View on "Wealth"



A few weeks ago, I met someone-not from a privileged background-who recently bought a 3BHK apartment in Surat worth _55 lakhs.



No inheritance, no fancy job, no startup exit-just steady discipline.

When Kaushik asked the person how he managed the purchase of the home the person said that he had saved Rs 45 lakhs over 12 years and took a home loan of Rs 10 lakh. "No panic about EMIs or inflation. Just quiet confidence and planning," Kaushik said.

Kaushik said, "This was not overnight success." The man saved consistently through recurring deposits, gold savings schemes and local real estate investments in his village near Surat. Kaushik said that consistency added with patience over 12 years is the key to the man's success.

The person already owned a two-storey home and a small commercial shop in the village, which were both rented out. The rental inflows were roughly Rs 22,000 per month. "Every rupee saved or reinvested, building more wealth quietly," wrote Kaushik.

According to Kaushik, the person accumulated over Rs 40 lakh through consistent saving and reinvestment, without using stocks or mutual funds. The man's accumulation of wealth showed that "wealth is not about quick compounding but long term discipline. Many chase complex, risky strategies, but steady, patient investing builds real wealth brick by brick," he said.

According to Kaushik, wealth develops based on how long you stick to your discipline and not how much you make. "Wealth grows by how long you hold your discipline, not just by how much you earn. Even small streams, flowing steadily, become rivers. Formula for success is Consistency × Patience × Simplicity. Anyone can start this today no matter your income level," Kaushik said.