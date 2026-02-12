Bought the wrong policy? RBI proposes 100% refund for mis-sold financial products

New Delhi: Ever walked out of a bank after a simple visit only to realise you’ve been signed up for an insurance policy you never really wanted? You’re not alone. In a big move aimed at protecting customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced draft guidelines that could change the way banks sell financial products like insurance and investment schemes. Starting July 1, 2026, these new rules are expected to bring more transparency, clearer consent, and fewer surprise add-ons to your account. Here’s a simple breakdown of what’s set to change and how it could directly impact your money.

Banks Must Check If a Product Truly Fits You

In a major relief for customers, banks will now have to prove that a financial product actually suits you before selling it. For the first time, the RBI is making “suitability” a legal requirement. This means that before offering you insurance, mutual funds, or even credit cards, banks must assess factors like your income, age, financial understanding and risk appetite.

If a product doesn’t match your profile and is still sold to you, it will officially count as mis-selling. That’s a big change. Until now, many banks and agents could aggressively push products with limited accountability. Under the new rules, that approach won’t be acceptable anymore.

When Does Selling Cross the Line? Here’s What Counts

The RBI’s draft guidelines make one thing very clear: mis-selling isn’t limited to cases where a product is sold without your permission. It goes much deeper than that.

If a bank sells you something that doesn’t match your financial profile, gives incomplete or misleading information, or pressures you into buying a product that isn’t right for you, it can still be treated as mis-selling even if you’ve signed the paperwork. In simple terms, just having your signature on a form will no longer be enough to justify a wrong or unsuitable sale.

What Exactly Counts as Mis-Selling Under the New Rules?

The RBI has clearly listed situations that will now be treated as mis-selling. Here’s what banks can no longer get away with:

Unsuitable Products: Selling something that doesn’t match your age, income level, financial goals, or risk appetite.

Misleading or Incomplete Information: Hiding important details like charges and risks, or explaining the product in a confusing way.

Forced Bundling: Linking a loan or banking service with an insurance or third-party product without giving you a genuine choice.

Deceptive Online Tricks: Using so-called “dark patterns” on apps or websites that nudge or trick you into buying or subscribing.

No Clear Consent: Consent must be properly informed and clearly given. Pre-ticked boxes or bundled approvals will not be considered valid.

And here’s the big takeaway if mis-selling is proven, banks will have to refund the full amount and also compensate customers for any losses suffered.

Banks Will Be Fully Accountable

Ever been approached at a bank branch by someone who seemed like a bank employee — but later found out they weren’t? That confusion is exactly what the new rules aim to fix.

Many financial products are sold by third-party Direct Selling Agents (DSAs), who may sit inside bank branches but are not actually bank staff. Under the new guidelines, banks will now be fully responsible for their actions. They must publish a complete list of such agents, ensure they are properly trained, and make it clearly visible that these individuals are external representatives when operating on bank premises.

This change closes a long-standing loophole. Customers will no longer be left guessing whether they’re speaking to a trusted bank official or an outside agent pushing a product.

Timeline Explained: When Will These Changes Take Effect?

The RBI’s draft guidelines are currently open for public feedback until March 4, 2026. After reviewing suggestions, the final rules are set to come into force from July 1, 2026.

Before that deadline, banks and other regulated entities will need to update their internal policies, retrain agents, redesign digital platforms, and review how financial products are sold. In short, they’ll have to align their entire sales process with the new standards.

For millions of customers across India, this marks one of the biggest steps toward stronger consumer protection in recent years. Now, all eyes will be on how strictly these rules are implemented once they officially come into effect.