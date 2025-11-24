Breaking Free From The Rat Race: How A Silent Retreat Changed This Ex-JPMorgan Banker’s Life

New Delhi: After nearly a decade chasing success in the corporate world, 33-year-old Gurugram native Meet Semlani decided to walk away from his high-paying job at JPMorgan to pursue something more meaningful. Once driven by the goal of becoming a vice president by 30, he eventually realized the pursuit left him feeling drained and disconnected. Semlani joined JPMorgan in 2015 and quickly climbed the ranks across roles in the US and India.

Yet, just two years in, he began feeling disillusioned. “It felt robotic,” he told Business Insider, recalling how each day looked the same—arriving at 9 a.m., attending repetitive meetings, performing routine tasks, and leaving by 7 p.m. Over time, he lost touch with friends and relationships as work consumed his life. Seeking clarity, he attended a 10-day silent meditation retreat with no phones or conversation.

That period of reflection forced him to question whether this was the life he truly wanted. When he returned, the answer was clear—he needed to leave. In February 2018, Semlani resigned from JPMorgan. Leaving wasn’t easy; the job had become part of his identity, offering recognition and the comfort of a lucrative lifestyle. “I had just grown accustomed to the status, validation, and money,” he admitted. He then joined a startup helping international students secure scholarships and loans—a cause close to him given his own background.

The move came with a 70 percent pay cut and a drastic lifestyle adjustment. He cooked at home more, spent less, and occasionally wondered if he’d made a mistake. But startup life brought a sense of purpose he’d never experienced in banking. “Having coffee with the CEO, sharing ideas, and actually building things changed me,” he said. “I felt meaningfully busy, not just calendar busy. That’s when I realized success isn’t just about titles or wealth.

If I focus on becoming truly competent and useful, the rest will follow.” In late 2019, fundraising challenges led to his layoff—but by then, he knew he couldn’t return to the corporate mold. During the pandemic, Semlani used the downtime to experiment with ideas and went on to cofound Tartan, a fintech data-infrastructure company that has since raised over USD 6 million from global investors. Semlani still values the discipline his banking career instilled but says his idea of success has transformed. “It’s no longer about titles, salaries, or long-term goals,” he said. “For me, success now means waking up smiling and going to sleep smiling. That’s enough.”