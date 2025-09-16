Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2960367https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/breaking-itr-filing-deadline-2025-extended-by-income-tax-department-after-portal-glitch-2960367.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR DEADLINE

Breaking: ITR Filing Deadline 2025 Extended By Income Tax Department After Portal Glitch

ITR Deadline Extended: The Central Board Of Direct Texes has extended the Income Tax Return filing deadline by one day till September 16 due to inconvenience caused on account of glitch in the return portal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 12:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: ITR Filing Deadline 2025 Extended By Income Tax Department After Portal Glitch

Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended: After massive outrage on social media, with taxfilers complaining of a glitch in the Income Tax Return portal on the last day of filing of the ITR, the Central Board of Direct Taxes finally caved in to the citizens’ demand and agreed to extend the due date by one day. In a late-night social media post on X, the Income Tax Department said that the due date was already extended from July 31st to September 15th earlier to facilitate ease of filing.

"The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025," said the Income Tax Department.

To enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on 16th September 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK