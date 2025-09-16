Breaking: ITR Filing Deadline 2025 Extended By Income Tax Department After Portal Glitch

Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended: After massive outrage on social media, with taxfilers complaining of a glitch in the Income Tax Return portal on the last day of filing of the ITR, the Central Board of Direct Taxes finally caved in to the citizens’ demand and agreed to extend the due date by one day. In a late-night social media post on X, the Income Tax Department said that the due date was already extended from July 31st to September 15th earlier to facilitate ease of filing.

"The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025," said the Income Tax Department.

To enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on 16th September 2025.