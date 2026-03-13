Advertisement
Breaking - PM-KISAN 22nd installment released: PM Modi presses button to transfer Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers
PM KISAN

Breaking - PM-KISAN 22nd installment released: PM Modi presses button to transfer Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers

With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account under PM Kisan scheme.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Breaking - PM-KISAN 22nd installment released: PM Modi presses button to transfer Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Friday (13 March 2026) released the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Guwahati, Assam.

With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Eligibility Criteria to Enroll under PM-KISAN

All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable land holdings in their names, are eligible to get benefits under the scheme. Mandatory information required to enroll in the scheme:

- Farmer’s / Spouse’s name
- Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth
- Bank account number
- IFSC/ MICR Code
- Mobile (contact) Number
- Aadhaar Number
- Other customer information, available in the passbook, may be required for mandate registration.

PM Modi Assam Visit

PM Modi is visiting Assam on 13-14 March 2026. During the visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones, perform Bhoomi Poojan and flag off multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar. 

Prime Minister distributed land pattas to tea garden workers, marking a historic milestone in providing homestead land rights to the tea garden community. Secure land ownership is expected to improve housing security, enable better access to institutional credit and welfare schemes, and promote long-term social and economic mobility.

He flagged off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the North-East region, inaugurated Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited. The PM also laid the foundation stone for cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat in Biswanath district and Neamati in Jorhat district. 

The PM also inaugurated the PM Ekta Mall in Guwahati. The mall is envisioned as a major commercial and tourism hub for Assam and the North-Eastern region, featuring permanent stalls for One District One Product (ODOP) items, GI-tagged products, handicrafts and handloom goods from Assam and other states. 

 

