Broke Even After Earing Lakhs? Here Are 5 CA Tips To Improve Your Finances

New Delhi: A 29-year-old tech worker was earning ₹1.2 lakh every month but still had no savings. He didn’t have any emergency money and wasn’t sure where his salary was going each month. This is a problem many middle-class Indians face—earning well but still struggling to save.

Chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik shared this story on LinkedIn to show how simple changes can fix such problems. The techie came to him for help, and Kaushik gave him an easy 5-step plan to get his finances on track.

Step 1: Write down every expense

For one whole month, the techie noted every rupee he spent—whether it was for coffee, food delivery, or subscriptions. This helped him see where his money was leaking.

Step 2: Set a weekly spending limit

Instead of trying to control money for the whole month, he focused on how much he could spend each week. This made it easier to manage and cut down on unnecessary expenses.

Step 3: Save money automatically

As soon as his salary came in, a fixed amount was moved to a savings account automatically. This way, he saved first before spending.

Step 4: Build an emergency fund

Before investing, he saved enough money to cover 3 to 6 months of expenses. This fund is important for unexpected situations like medical emergencies or job loss.

Step 5: Start investing regularly

Once the emergency fund was ready, he began investing small amounts regularly in mutual funds. The key was to keep investing consistently.

After a few months, the techie’s savings grew, and he felt less worried about money. This simple plan helped him change his habits and take control of his finances.

The lesson here is clear: earning a good salary is not enough. Tracking your spending, saving regularly, and making small but smart changes can help anyone build a secure financial future.