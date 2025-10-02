BSE & NSE Closed Today: Stock Markets Closed Today for Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: The Indian stock market will stay shut on Thursday, October 2, as the country observes Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Trading will remain closed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with normal market operations resuming on Friday, October 3.//

Stock Market Segments Affected

According to the official holiday list on the BSE website (bseindia.com), there will be no trading on October 2, 2025, in the Equity, Equity Derivatives, and SLB segments. The Currency Derivatives segment will also remain shut due to Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. In addition, trading in the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will be closed for the day.

Trading will also remain suspended for the entire day in the Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments, covering both the morning and evening sessions.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, fondly remembered as the Father of the Nation. Known for leading India’s freedom struggle through peaceful movements like the Salt March and Quit India Movement, his legacy of non-violence continues to inspire the world. The day is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence. Across India, tributes are paid at Raj Ghat in New Delhi and other places, with prayer meetings, programs, and commemorations held to honour his life and principles.

Stock Market Holidays to Watch in October

After October 2, the stock exchanges will observe a couple more holidays this month. Traders can note the following dates:

October 21: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22: Diwali (Balipratipada)

Diwali Muhurat Trading and Upcoming Market Holidays

While October 21 is an official holiday, a special Diwali Muhurat trading session is scheduled from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, with trade modifications allowed until 2:55 pm. According to the NSE, all trades executed during this session will have settlement obligations. The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives markets will remain closed on these dates.

Other key holidays in 2025 include Prakash Gurpurab, Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary on November 5, and Christmas on December 25. Being aware of these dates helps traders and investors plan their portfolios and avoid last-minute hassles.

When the Stock Market is Closed

India’s stock markets run from Monday to Friday but remain closed on weekends and certain national or religious holidays. On these days, trading in equities, derivatives, and other segments is paused, allowing investors and financial institutions to observe important occasions while the markets stay inactive.