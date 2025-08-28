BSE Plans To Launch Pre-Open Trading For F&O Segment From December 8

New Delhi: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced plans to introduce a pre-open session for index and stock futures in its equity derivatives segment. This new feature is set to go live from Monday, December 8, 2025. Although pre-open session trading already exists in the equity segment, BSE clarified that the same message formats and field definitions will now also apply to pre-open sessions in the equity derivatives segment.

"It is proposed to introduce Pre-Open Session for index & stock futures in the Equity Derivatives Segment from Monday, December 08, 2025 onwards," BSE said in a circular.

No Technical Changes Required for New Pre-Open Session

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BSE has assured trading members that no changes will be needed in the Enhanced Trading Interface (ETI) API or market data broadcast streams for the rollout of the new pre-open session in the equity derivatives segment. The exchange also clarified that, similar to the equity segment, the same message structures and field definitions will apply.

Mock Test Scheduled Ahead of Launch

BSE has scheduled a mock test for the pre-open session in the equity derivatives segment on October 6, 2025. The exchange has urged trading members and third-party front-end application vendors to make necessary system updates and participate in the test to ensure a smooth rollout.

BSE Shares Dip as SEBI Focuses on Derivatives Reforms

Meanwhile, BSE shares ended the day 1.84 per cent lower at Rs 2,174.90 on the NSE. This development comes as SEBI continues to work on strengthening the derivatives market through various regulatory measures.

Recently, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kant Pandey said the regulator is considering extending the maturity period of equity derivative contracts. Over the past few years, derivatives trading in India has expanded significantly, with growing participation from retail investors.

However, SEBI has already revised the number of expiries and adjusted lot sizes in an effort to reduce risks, which has also made derivatives trading relatively more expensive. The SEBI chairman also said that the regulatory body, in collaboration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and stock exchanges, will soon launch a regulated platform that will provide reliable information on unlisted companies preparing to go public. (With IANS Inputs)