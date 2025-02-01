Budget 2025: Kisan Credit Card Loan Limit Raised To Rs 5 Lakh

New Delhi: In the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama announced an increase in the loan limit under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, raising it from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This move aims to provide farmers with greater access to financial support for their agricultural needs. As of March 2024, there were 7.75 crore active KCC accounts, with a total outstanding loan of Rs 9.81 lakh crore.

What is the KCC scheme program?

The KCC scheme is a program designed to offer farmers easy access to credit for their farming activities, including production costs, post-harvest expenses, and other essential needs.