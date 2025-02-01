Advertisement
Budget 2025: New Income Tax Bill To Be Introduced In Parliament Next Week

Announcing the Budget 2025, FM said, "New bill will be clear and direct in text with close to half of the present law. Will be simple to understand, leading to tax certainty and reduced litigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that government will introduce new Income Tax bill next week in Parliament to take forward 'trust first, scrutinise later' concept.

Announcing the Budget 2025, FM said, "New bill will be clear and direct in text with close to half of the present law. Will be simple to understand, leading to tax certainty and reduced litigation.

