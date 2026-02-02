Advertisement
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Govt keeps EPF wage ceiling at Rs 15,000, No change in PF rules

Under current rules, EPF contributions are mandatory only for employees earning up to Rs 15,000 per month — known as the wage ceiling.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Budget 2026: Govt keeps EPF wage ceiling at Rs 15,000, No change in PF rulesFile Photo


New Delhi: Despite widespread expectations of changes to retirement savings norms, the government did not raise the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) wage ceiling in the Union Budget 2026–27.

Under current rules, EPF contributions are mandatory only for employees earning up to Rs 15,000 per month — known as the wage ceiling. This threshold determines whether an employee and employer must contribute to the statutory retirement fund. Higher-earning employees often remain outside the mandatory EPF system and have to make their own retirement arrangements.

Ahead of the Budget, there was speculation that the Finance Minister might increase the wage ceiling to expand formal retirement savings to more workers, especially given rising living costs and longer life expectancy. However, Budget 2026 maintained the existing Rs 15,000 monthly wage limit unchanged.

Experts say that while the wage ceiling has remained the same, this does not necessarily reflect a lack of Government interest in retirement security. The Budget expressly focused on other reforms to encourage long-term savings, such as incentives for voluntary contributions to pension products like the National Pension System (NPS) and better tax treatment on retirement income.

Analysts add that the Rs 15,000 limit has been in place for several years, and increasing it could significantly raise the cost of compliance for employers. Many firms argue that sudden hikes could lead to job losses or reduce formal employment if businesses find it harder to sustain higher statutory costs.

For now, higher-income employees will continue to remain outside mandatory EPF coverage, and any change to the wage ceiling will likely be part of broader labour code discussions or future fiscal reforms rather than Budget 2026.

 

