Budget 2026: Shifting to New Tax Regime? Here is the complete tax slab for individual taxpayers, senior citizen

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept income tax rates and slabs unchanged in her Budget 2026, contradictory to last year’s major tax reforms. While the basic structure remains the same, there is no change in income tax rate and slabs.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to switch to the New Tax Regime after this year's Budget announcement, you must be aware of the income tax slab. There will be no tax for income upto Rs 12 Lakh under New Tax Regime while Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried tax payers with standard deduction of Rs 75,000.

The old tax regime refers to the system of income tax calculation and slabs that existed before the introduction of the new tax regime. In the old tax regime, taxpayers have the option to claim various tax deductions and exemptions. However, in default tax regime, tax rates are lower compared to old tax regime.

Tax rates for Individual (resident or non-resident) less than 60 years of age

Old Tax Regime New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate *Surcharge Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate *Surcharge Up to ₹ 2,50,000 Nil Nil Up to ₹ 3,00,000 Nil Nil ₹ 2,50,001 - ₹ 5,00,000** 5% above ₹ 2,50,000 Nil ₹ 3,00,001 - ₹ 7,00,000** 5% above ₹ 3,00,000 Nil ₹ 5,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000 ₹ 12,500 + 20% above ₹ 5,00,000 Nil ₹ 7,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000 ₹ 20,000 + 10% above ₹ 7,00,000 Nil ₹ 10,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000 ₹ 1,12,500 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 Nil ₹ 10,00,001 - ₹ 12,00,000 ₹ 50,000 + 15% above ₹ 10,00,000 Nil ₹ 50,00,001- ₹ 100,00,000 ₹ 1,12,500 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 10% ₹ 12,00,001 - ₹ 15,00,000 ₹ 80,000 + 20% above ₹ 12,00,000 Nil ₹ 100,00,001- ₹ 200,00,000 ₹ 1,12,500 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 15% ₹ 15,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 Nil ₹ 200,00,001- ₹ 500,00,000 ₹ 1,12,500 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 25% ₹ 50,00,001- ₹ 100,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 10% Above ₹ 500,00,000 ₹ 1,12,500 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 37% ₹ 100,00,001- ₹ 200,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 15% Above ₹ ₹ 200,00,001 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 25%

Tax rates for Individual (resident or non-resident), 60 years or more but less than 80 years of age anytime during the previous year are as under:



Old Tax Regime Default Tax Regime u/s 115BAC(1A) Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate *Surcharge Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate *Surcharge Up to ₹ 3,00,000 Nil Nil Up to ₹ 3,00,000 Nil Nil ₹ 3,00,001 - ₹ 5,00,000** 5% above ₹ 3,00,000 Nil ₹ 3,00,001 - ₹ 7,00,000** 5% above ₹ 3,00,000 Nil ₹ 5,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000 ₹ 10,000 + 20% above ₹ 5,00,000 Nil ₹ 7,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000 ₹ 20,000 + 10% above ₹ 7,00,000 Nil ₹ 10,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000 ₹ 1,10,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 Nil ₹ 10,00,001 - ₹ 12,00,000 ₹ 50,000 + 15% above ₹ 10,00,000 Nil ₹ 50,00,001- ₹ 100,00,000 ₹ 1,10,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 10% ₹ 12,00,001 - ₹ 15,00,000 ₹ 80,000 + 20% above ₹ 12,00,000 Nil ₹ 100,00,001- ₹ 200,00,000 ₹ 1,10,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 15% ₹ 15,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 Nil ₹ 200,00,001- ₹ 500,00,000 ₹ 1,10,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 25% ₹ 50,00,001- ₹ 100,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 10% Above ₹ 500,00,000 ₹ 1,10,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 37% ₹ 100,00,001- ₹ 200,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 15% Above ₹ ₹ 200,00,001 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 25%

Tax rates for Individual (resident or non-resident) 80 years of age or more anytime during the previous year are as under:





Old Tax Regime New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC(1A) Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate *Surcharge Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate *Surcharge Up to ₹ 5,00,000 Nil Nil Up to ₹ 3,00,000 Nil Nil ₹ 5,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000 20% above ₹ 5,00,000 Nil ₹ 3,00,001 - ₹ 7,00,000** 5% above ₹ 3,00,000 Nil ₹ 10,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000 ₹ 1,00,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 Nil ₹ 7,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000 ₹ 20,000 + 10% above ₹ 7,00,000 Nil ₹ 50,00,001- ₹ 100,00,000 ₹ 1,00,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 10% ₹ 10,00,001 - ₹ 12,00,000 ₹ 50,000 + 15% above ₹ 10,00,000 Nil ₹ 100,00,001- ₹ 200,00,000 ₹ 1,00,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 15% ₹ 12,00,001 - ₹ 15,00,000 ₹ 80,000 + 20% above ₹ 12,00,000 Nil ₹ 200,00,001- ₹ 500,00,000 ₹ 1,00,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 25% ₹ 15,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 Nil Above ₹ 500,00,000 ₹ 1,00,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000 37% ₹ 50,00,001- ₹ 100,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 10% ₹ 100,00,001- ₹ 200,00,000 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 15% Above ₹ ₹ 200,00,001 ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000 25%

The new tax regime is the default tax regime for the assessees. However, the eligible taxpayers have the option to opt out of default tax regime and choose to be taxed under old tax regime.