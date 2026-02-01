New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed multiple direct tax measures for TDS, TCS, income tax exemptions, and revised dates for filing returns in her Budget 2026 announcement.

1. FM Sitharaman has proposed that any interest awarded by the motor accident claims tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from income tax and any TDS on this account will be done away with.

2. FM proposed to reduce TCS rate on sale of overseas tour program packages from current 5% and 20% to 2% without any stipulation of amount. FM proposes to reduce the TCS rate for pursuing education and medical purposes under the liberalised remittance scheme from 5% to 2%.

3. FM has proposed to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the liberalised remittance scheme, popularly known as LRS, from 5% to 2%,” says FM Sitharam.

4. FM proposed to extend time available for revising returns from 31st December to up to 31st March with the payment of a nominal fee.

5. FM has also proposed to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns - individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 will continue to file till 31st July and non-audit business cases or trust are proposed to be allowed time till 31st August.