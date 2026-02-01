Advertisement
Budget 2026: TDS, TCS, income tax exemptions, revised dates for filing returns -- FM's 5 big announcements on direct tax
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: TDS, TCS, income tax exemptions, revised dates for filing returns -- FM's 5 big announcements on direct tax

Check out 5 big announcements on direct tax by FM Nirmala Sitharaman as she presented her 9th consecutive Budget.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Budget 2026: TDS, TCS, income tax exemptions, revised dates for filing returns -- FM's 5 big announcements on direct tax

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed multiple direct tax measures for TDS, TCS, income tax exemptions, and revised dates for filing returns in her Budget 2026 announcement.

1. FM Sitharaman has proposed that any interest awarded by the motor accident claims tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from income tax and any TDS on this account will be done away with.

2. FM proposed to reduce TCS rate on sale of overseas tour program packages from current 5% and 20% to 2% without any stipulation of amount. FM proposes to reduce the TCS rate for pursuing education and medical purposes under the liberalised remittance scheme from 5% to 2%.

3. FM has proposed to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the liberalised remittance scheme, popularly known as LRS, from 5% to 2%,” says FM Sitharam.

4. FM proposed to extend time available for revising returns from 31st December to up to 31st March with the payment of a nominal fee. 

5. FM has also proposed to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns - individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 will continue to file till 31st July and non-audit business cases or trust are proposed to be allowed time till 31st August.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

