Budget 2026: Who Delivered The Longest Budget Speech In India?

New Delhi: Every year, the Union Budget draws nationwide attention as it outlines the government’s plans for the economy and public spending. Traditionally presented on February 1, the Budget will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, at 11 am, as confirmed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

A Record-Breaking Budget Speech

Nirmala Sitharaman created history by delivering the longest Budget speech in India in 2020, which lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes. The marathon address introduced several major announcements, including a new income tax regime and the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

However, during the course of the speech, Sitharaman felt unwell, following which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the remaining two pages on her behalf. Notably, the 2020 speech had already surpassed her own 2019 record, when she spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes. In contrast, her 2024 Interim Budget speech was much shorter, lasting just 56 minutes, her briefest Budget address since taking charge as Finance Minister.

Understanding the Union Budget: What It Means for India

The Union Budget is a yearly financial statement presented by the Finance Minister in Parliament under Article 112 of the Constitution of India. It outlines the government’s estimated income and spending for the upcoming financial year, giving a clear picture of how public funds will be raised and used.

Along with revenue and expenditure details, the Union Budget also announces proposed changes in taxes, key focus areas for development, policy initiatives, and major economic reforms. It serves as a roadmap for the country’s economic direction in the year ahead.

Over the years, Budget speeches have evolved to reflect India’s changing economic needs and challenges. All eyes are now on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been leading the Finance Ministry since 2019 and is set to present her eighth Union Budget on February 1.