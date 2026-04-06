Business idea: Invest Rs 1 lakh in this tree farming biz, earn Rs 3 crore in return

New Delhi: Agriculture has always been seen as a means of sustenance in India. Tree farming is fast becoming a lucrative source of wealth for farmers and even first time investors. Farmers look beyond traditional crops in search of more profitable, in-demand and low maintenance options. One highly yielding alternative that is gaining attention is mahogany tree farming.

The interest in mahogany trees is growing due to rising demand for quality timber. Often called the king of timber, mahogany trees offer a high return on investment. The mahogany trees take years to mature and can be incredibly valuable. The value of this tree can exceed one lakh or more in just 14 to 15 years. Farmers and landowners could have a future asset worth Rs 1 lakh or more with just Rs 200 for a sapling. The timber is considered premium grade and typically sells for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per cubic foot.

Business idea: Long term investment



Mahogany farming is becoming a wise investment option with global demand on the rise. The trees grow slowly and steadily, building wealth over time. For farmers looking for financial security, these trees are being seen not just as agricultural assets but as self-sustaining investments that mature over a decade.

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Business idea: Value of mahogany trees

What makes this deep redwood truly remarkable is its versatility. The mahogany trees are highly desirable in the international market. The wood of the trees is used in the construction of ships, interior detailing in branded cars, rifle butts, bar decorations, woodwork in bungalows, guitars, tablas and harmoniums.

Mahogany trees are also in demand for medicinal and industrial uses. Various parts of the trees are used to prepare traditional remedies to treat different diseases like malaria, diabetes and diarrhea. The leaves are used to prepare mosquito repellents, soaps and herbal tonics.

Business idea: Plantation of mahogany trees



The saplings cost between Rs 200 and Rs 300. The trees need very little maintenance once planted. They thrive with minimal watering and are naturally resistant to pests and diseases. When the trees reach maturity, they typically reach a height of 50-60 feet. It takes approximately 12 years for these plants to mature into a full tree.

Business idea: Income from mahogany tree



Mahogany trees are one of the highest earning trees a farmer can grow. Mahogany timber can sell for between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per cubic foot. If timber is sold for Rs 1,500 per cubic foot then a mahogany tree can be sold for around Rs 60,000 on average.

Farmers who plant 500 of these trees for over 12 years will see a substantial revenue of Rs 3 crore. Now assuming a sapling costing Rs 200, your cost of 500 these saplings will be Rs 1 lakh. And once you are ready to sell timber from these trees, you can see an earning of Rs 3 crore.

(The business ideas provided are for informational and inspirational purposes only. They do not constitute professional, financial, or legal advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence, market research, and risk assessment before launching any business venture.)