Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Cabinet approves 78-day bonus for railway employees: Check your exact payout amount here

Railway unions want the bonus calculation ceiling raised, citing higher payouts at Coal India and SAIL and seeking changes to the existing formula.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Cabinet approves 78-day bonus for railway employees: Check your exact payout amount here

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cabinet approves 78-day bonus for railway employees: Check your exact payout amount here
2
3
4
5