Can both spouses claim HRA when sharing a single government-allotted home? Govt clarifies

New Delhi: The government has clarified on the issue regarding House Rent Allowance (HRA) wherein both spouses are central government employees, posted at the same station and either of the spouses have been given government accommodation.
Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Balmik raised the question in the upper house of Parliament, seeking the rationale underlying the existing policy whereby House Rent Allowance is deducted from both the spouses when both are Government Servants and are residing together in accommodation allotted by the Government.
Balmik further asked whether government has received any representations from Government employees or their services associations seeking reconsideration of this policy. She further sought details on whether government proposes to review the policy so as to make it more equitable for couples where both spouses are in government service.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary provided the clarification in a written reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on 4 August.
Choudhary said, "House Rent Allowance is granted to Central Government employees who are not provided with Government accommodation, to compensate them for expenditure incurred on hiring residential accommodation. Where both spouses are Government employees stationed at the same station and either is allotted Government accommodation, the family is considered to have been provided with Government Accommodation. Consequently, no expenditure is incurred by the other spouse on accommodation. Hence, the HRA is not admissible to them."
He also said that government has not received any representations from government employees or their services associations seeking reconsideration of this policy and does not propose to review the policy so as to make it more equitable for couples where both spouses are in government service.
House Rent Allowance, a financial allowance paid by the government to help cover rented housing costs of government employees.
The 7th Pay Commission had recommended that HRA rates will be revised upwards in two phases to 27%, 18% and 9% when DA crosses 50% and to 30%, 20% and 10% when DA crosses 100%. Keeping in view the current inflation trends, the Government has decided that these rates will be revised upwards when DA crosses 25% and 50% respectively. This will benefit all employees who do not reside in government accommodation and get HRA.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.