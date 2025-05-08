Can Debit Card Theft Be Prevented By Double Clicking Cancel Button On ATM Machine? Has RBI Issued Any Guideline? Know The Truth

New Delhi: A viral post is doing the rounds in social media, highlighting that pressing the 'Cancel' button twice on an ATM machine before a transaction can prevent PIN theft of debit cards.

The post falsely credits Reserve Bank of India on a pro tip that says, "A very useful tip while withdrawing funds from an ATM. Press the 'cancel' button twice before inserting the card. If anyone has set up the key pad to steal your PIN code, this will cancel the set up. Please make a habit as part of every transaction that you make. Share for your circle people."

PIB PIB Fact check has tweeted "A post falsely attributed to RBI claims that pressing 'cancel' twice on an ATM before a transaction can prevent PIN theft. This statement is FAKE & has NOT been issued by RBI."

PIB further advised that people should Keep their transactions secure. It added that people should conduct fund transfer in private.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.