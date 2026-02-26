Advertisement
PPF

Can existing PPF account holders open PPF A/c for children? Will it be considered as having 2 accounts? Details explained

While you cannot hold more than one PPF account in your own name, you are allowed to open a separate PPF account for a minor child as a guardian. 

Feb 26, 2026
New Delhi: Guardian, or Parents --either the mother or father  --can open a separate account on behalf of a child below 18 years of age. However, the total contribution across the parent’s account and the minor’s account must not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

For instance, if you invest Rs 1 lakh in your own PPF account in a year, you can contribute only up to Rs50,000 to your child’s account. Once the child turns 18, the account must be operated by them. They are required to submit a fresh application along with a nomination form to continue managing the account independently.

PPF accounts are strictly meant to be held individually, and joint accounts are not allowed under the scheme. This rule applies across the board, including both regular PPF accounts and those opened on behalf of minors.

While you cannot hold more than one PPF account in your own name, you are allowed to open a separate PPF account for a minor child as a guardian. However, there is an important limit to keep in mind the total contribution across both accounts cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. For instance, if you invest ₹1 lakh in your own PPF account, you can contribute only up to Rs 50,000 to your child’s PPF account in the same year.

