Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999141https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/can-income-tax-department-access-your-social-media-emails-other-digital-platforms-from-1-april-2026-heres-all-you-want-to-know-2999141.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceCan Income Tax Department Access Your Social Media, Emails, Other Digital Platforms From 1 April 2026? Heres All You Want To Know
PIB FACT CHECK

Can Income Tax Department Access Your Social Media, Emails, Other Digital Platforms From 1 April 2026? Here's All You Want To Know

A viral post is has claimed that from 1st April next year, I-T department can gain access to your digital platforms including your social media, emails.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 08:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Can Income Tax Department Access Your Social Media, Emails, Other Digital Platforms From 1 April 2026? Here's All You Want To Know

New Delhi: A social media post is going viral that claims, from 1st April 2026, the Income Tax Department will have the authority to access your social media, emails, and other digital platforms to curb tax evasion.

A post is being circulated by an X handle IndianTechGuide. Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the social media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading.

Can Income Tax Department Access Your Social Media, Emails, Other Digital Platforms?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PIB further explained, the provisions of section 247 of the Income Tax Act 2025 are strictly limited to Search and Survey operations. Unless a taxpayer is undergoing a formal search operation due to evidence of significant tax evasion, the department has no power to access their private digital spaces. 

It added, the powers cannot be used for routine information gathering/processing, or even for cases under scrutiny assessment. These measures are specifically designed to target black money and large-scale evasion during search and survey, not the everyday law-abiding citizen

PIB said that the power to seize documents and evidence during search and survey operations has existed since the 1961 Act.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services In Delhi, Siliguri Amid Rising Tensions
China semiconductor AI
One Button To Destroy Jets, Missiles: China’s Tech Dwarfs US Atomic Legacy
India
66% Employees Ready To Take Pay Cut For Better Workplace: Report
Pakistan Bangladesh defence pact
Pak-B'desh Defence Moves Trigger Fresh Two-Front Security Concerns For India
India
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studied Abroad In 2024: NITI Aayog
India Pakistan Water Dispute
From Chenab To Jhelum, Rivers Run Low – Why Pak Is In Panic Over India’s Water
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Panchayat Polls
Technology news
Truecaller’s Game Over? CNAP Will Show Caller Name Automatically On Your Phone
Aravalli Hills controversy
Explained: What Aravalli Hills Controversy Means For India’s Ecology
men sneakers
Best Men’s Casual Sneakers for Everyday Comfort and Smart Style