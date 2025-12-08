Advertisement
HOME LOAN

Can Smart Planning Reduce Your Home Loan EMI Burden? CA Explains How You Can Save Upto Rs 18 Lakh With THIS Hack

CA Nitin Kaushik stated that instead of paying the whole EMI once a month, splitting it into two smaller payments every 15 days would be beneficial for the borrowers.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Can Smart Planning Reduce Your Home Loan EMI Burden? CA Explains How You Can Save Upto Rs 18 Lakh With THIS Hack

New Delhi: Smart planning can reduce the tenure of your home loan and save you several lakhs in interest outgo. According to tax and finance expert CA Nitin Kaushik, a small tweak can quietly shorten your home loan tenure without increasing your monthly EMI.

In a post on X, Kaushik outlines the home loan hack that can quietly save you lakhs. He said, "Most people think a 20–30 year home loan is just something to 'live with.' But there is a simple tweak that can quietly shorten your loan tenure, without increasing your monthly EMI."

Kaushik stated that instead of paying the whole EMI once a month, splitting it into two smaller payments every 15 days would be beneficial for the borrowers. He noted that a year has 12 monthly EMIs but biweekly payments result in 26 half payments which equals 13 full EMIs every year. He said that this additional EMI goes directly toward your principal which will reduce your loan balance faster and prevent interest from compounding on that amount.

Kaushik said that if the above points are followed then the repayment period for a typical Rs 50 to 60 lakh home loan at 8 to 9 percent interest can be reduced by 6 to 7 years. Additionally, interest saved can cross Rs 12 to 18 lakh depending on your rate and remaining tenure.

Kaushik said that no change to your interest rate or loan terms is required to pay off your home loan faster. It is just a smarter payment rhythm that helps you pay off the loan faster.

Kaushik advised borrowers to check with their lenders to see if they allow biweekly payments as policies differ. Borrowers should also keep in mind that while the monthly interest is calculated, making more frequent principal payments reduces total interest.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
