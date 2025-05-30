Can’t Find Your UAN? Here’s How To Recover It Online- Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: Have you forgotten your UAN and now stuck trying to check your EPF balance? If yes then don’t panic as it happens to many of us. The Universal Account Number is your gateway to managing everything related to your EPF, from checking your balance to transferring funds. The best part? Even if you’ve lost track of it, there’s a simple way to get it back online in just a few steps.

Understanding UAN and Its Importance

UAN, or Universal Account Number, is a unique 12-digit ID given by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to anyone with an EPF account. It acts like a master key, linking all your PF accounts from different jobs in one place, making it easier to manage your savings as you switch employers.

Your UAN makes managing your EPF simple and convenient. It lets you check your PF balance online, withdraw or transfer your PF, update KYC documents and even receive SMS alerts about your monthly contributions. Without it, accessing your EPF account becomes tricky—especially when you switch jobs or need to keep track of your retirement savings.

Step-by-step guide to retrieve your UAN online:

- Visit the UAN helpdesk

Go to the official EPFO website at https://www.epfindia.gov.in and click on ‘Know your UAN’ under the ‘Services’ tab for employees.

- Enter your basic details

Fill in your registered mobile number, name, date of birth, and the CAPTCHA code, then click on ‘Request OTP’.

- Verify OTP

Enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your mobile and proceed.

- Provide additional information

Select your identity verification method (PAN, Aadhaar, or Member ID) and enter the required details carefully.

- Get your UAN

Once your details match EPFO records, your UAN will be displayed on the screen and you’ll receive an SMS confirmation.