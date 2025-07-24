Can Un-Married EPFO Member Add His/Her Sibling As PF Nominee? What Are The Rules When PF Member Gets Married? EXPLAINED

New Delhi: Every EPFO Subscriber should mandatorily add a nominee to his or her PF account to ensure that the account holder's fund is smoothly transferred to his/her family in untoward event of death.

Incase, the PF account holder doesn't add a nominee, his/her family may have to go through a harrowing experience in claim settlement process.

EPFO rules (As per Para 16(5)(a) of the EPS,1995) state that, a PF subscriber who is not married or who does not have any living spouse and/or an eligible child can nominate a person to receive nomination benefits. However, in the event of his/her acquiring a family subsequently, the nomination so made shall become void.

An unmarried member can nominate his/her sibling for both Provident Fund as well as Pension, though through separate nominations, if no other eligible family member is/are alive or existing.

As per EPFO rules, a provident fund subscriber has to execute nomination separately for Provident Fund as well as Pension.

The Para 2(g) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, the "family" means the following

(i) in the case of a male member, his wife, his children, whether married or unmarried, his dependent parents and his deceased son's widow and children

(ii) in the case of a female member, her husband, her children, whether married or unmarried, her dependent parents, her husband's dependent parents and her deceased son's widow and children



As per Para 61(4) of the EPF Scheme,1952, if at the time of making a nomination the member has no family, the nomination can be in favour of any person or persons but if the member subsequently acquires a family, such nomination shall forthwith be deemed to be invalid and the member shall make a fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.

As per Para 2(vii) of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 the "Family" means-

I. wife in the case of male member of the Employees' Pension Fund;

II. husband in the case of a female member of the Employees' Pension Fund; and

III. sons and daughters of a member of the Employees' Pension Fund.



Nominee details can be added by any member whose profile section is complete and UAN is verified against the Aadhaar. Nominee details can be added if Aadhaar of the family members are available and the photo is also ready for upload.

In case the member has died then no fresh nominee (for PF including EDLI) can be added in case a valid nomination is available. Only the member had the right to nomination. Nomination cannot be changed after death. Only eligible family details can be added for pension by the concerned PF Office.



