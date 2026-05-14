Can you earn interest on accumulated gratuity? Where is the gratuity money deposited?

New Delhi: Gratuity is a lump sum amount paid by an employer to its employees when they leave the company after completing a minimum of five years of service. Employees are eligible to receive gratuity in case they resign, retire or are on their superannuation, provided they have worked for the company for the full five years. An employee who becomes disabled due to illness or an accident is also entitled to gratuity regardless of whether or not they have completed five years of service with that employer.

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Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972

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Gratuity payment is governed by the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972. The Act states that every factory, mine, oilfield, plantation, port and railway company or shop and establishment in which ten or more persons are employed or were employed on any day of the preceding 12 months has to compulsorily pay gratuity to its eligible employees. Employers not covered under this act may also pay gratuity.

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When is gratuity payable to employee?

Gratuity is payable on termination, superannuation (retirement due to age), resignation, death or disablement due to accident or disease, expiration of a fixed-term employment contract or any other event notified by the central government. Completion of five years of continuous service is not necessary in case of death (paid to nominee or legal heirs), disablement, expiration of fixed-term employment or other events notified by the central government. If the nominee or heir is a minor, the share shall be deposited with a competent authority and invested in a bank/financial institution for the benefit of such minor until majority.

How is gratuity calculated?

The gratuity amount received by an employee is based on the tenure of the service and the last drawn salary. It is calculated on the basis of basic salary and dearness allowance. In terms of gratuity calculation, every month is considered 26 days for the organisations. The standard formula is last drawn monthly wages × 15/26 × completed years of service.

Will an employee get interest on gratuity?

Employers are required to pay gratuity to employees within 30 days from the date it becomes due (date of leaving/retirement). If the gratuity is not paid within 30 days then the employer must pay interest on the amount for the duration of the delay. The rate notified by the central government is currently pegged around 10 percent per annum or the long-term deposit rate. The Act states that there would be penalties for employers who delay or refuse payment without valid justification.

How much maximum gratuity amount can employee receive?

Irrespective of the number of years of service in the employment, an employee will not be able to receive a gratuity amount of more than Rs 10 lakh from their organization. Gratuity amounts earned by government employees are entitled to a full exemption from income tax. For non-government employees, gratuity is tax-exempt under Section 10(10)(ii) up to a limit.

Where is gratuity money deposited?

Gratuity is entirely funded by the employer. No contribution is made from the employee’s salary towards gratuity. The employer bears the cost and pays the amount when it falls due.

Gratuity is not always paid directly by the employer. In some cases, companies use group insurance schemes through insurance companies to manage gratuity payments. You have to submit Form I to formally initiate your gratuity claim upon resignation, retirement or superannuation. The employers must acknowledge receipt and calculate gratuity based on salary and service. Gratuity amount must be paid within 30 days from the date it becomes payable. In certain cases, employers work with insurers to pay gratuity. You should contact your office HR department or management for any information regarding gratuity.