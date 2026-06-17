Can you earn tax-free income in India? THESE sources are completely non-taxable under new tax regime

Under the new tax regime, the government has increased the tax-free limit to make it more appealing and streamline the system. If your total taxable income is up to Rs 12 lakh, you are exempt from paying income tax. Also, every source of income is not taxed under the new tax regime. Under the Income Tax Act, several sources of income remain completely tax-free under the new tax regime. The new tax regime offers several exemptions that can significantly reduce a person’s tax liability, help taxpayers optimise their financial planning and remain compliant with the provisions of the Income Tax Act.
Here are the sources of income that remain completely tax-free under the new tax regime.
1. Agricultural income
Income earned from agricultural activities is completely exempt from income tax under Section 10(1) of the Income Tax Act. This includes income from agricultural activities, sale of agricultural produce and rent received from agricultural land.
2. Gifts within prescribed limits
Gifts from specified relatives such as parents, spouse, siblings and in-laws are fully exempt from tax regardless of the amount. In addition, gifts received on the occasion of marriage are completely tax-free. If a person receives monetary gifts up to Rs 50,000 in a financial year from non-relatives, the amount is exempt from tax. However, if the value exceeds Rs 50,000, the entire amount may become taxable.
3. Life insurance policy proceeds
Money received from a life insurance policy, including maturity proceeds and death benefits, is generally tax-free under Section 10(10D). However, the exemption is subject to conditions related to the premium-to-sum assured ratio. Death benefits received by nominees are fully tax-free.
4. Interest earned on PPF
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category investment. Interest earned on PPF deposits is completely tax-free under Section 10(11). Not only the interest but the entire maturity amount is also exempt from tax.
5. Scholarships for education
Scholarships granted to meet the cost of education are completely exempt from tax under Section 10(16). The exemption applies to scholarships awarded by the government, educational institutions, charitable organisations or private bodies, provided it is received to meet educational expenses.
6. Gratuity received at retirement
The gratuity given to government sector employees is fully exempted from tax. For employees covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the exemption is available up to Rs 20 lakh. For central government employees, this tax-free limit is Rs 25 lakh.
7. Share of profit from partnership firm
If a person is a partner in a partnership firm, the share of profit received from the firm is completely tax-free in the hands of the partner. The profit of the firm is taxed in the hands of the firm. Therefore, the partner's share in the total profit of the firm is exempt from tax as per section 10(2A).
8. Leave encashment
Leave encashment received by central and state government employees at the time of retirement is fully exempt from tax. Leave encashment amount received by the legal heir of a deceased employee is also fully tax-exempt in the hands of the legal heirs.
9. Inheritance
Assets or wealth inherited from a will or legal succession are not treated as income and are entirely tax-free. Any money, property or assets a person inherits after the death of an individual are entirely tax-free in the hands of the legal heir.
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