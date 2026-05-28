Can you file ITR without Form 16? Key points salaried individuals should know

New Delhi: Form 16 is a TDS certificate issued by an employer to its employees as proof that TDS has been deducted from the employee's salary. Form 16 is an important document for salaried employees to file their annual ITR. However, tax experts say that salaried employees can file their returns without the Form 16 provided that they have other relevant documents.

ALSO READ: ITR filing 2026: Excel utilities for ITR-1, ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 available on e-Filing portal

Tax experts say that although Form 16 is an important document to file an annual ITR but it is not a mandatory document. In the absence of Form 16, employees can still file their annual ITR if they have relevant documents like Form 26AS, salary slips, AIS, bank statements, investment proofs and an accurate calculation of their tax liability.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Key income tax deadlines for salaried individuals, pensioners, freelancers and others

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is the certificate of deduction of tax at source and is issued on deduction of tax by the employer on behalf of the employees. This certificate provides details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between deductor and deductee. It is mandatory for employers to issue the Form to their employees and it forms a vital document for employees to file their returns. Form 16 is required to be issued by the employer up to 15th June of the financial year immediately following the financial year in which the amount was paid and tax has been deducted.

How to file IT returns without Form 16

In certain cases, employers may not issue a Form 16 to employees. However, if your income under all heads, including salaries, is above the basic tax exemption limit then you are required to pay tax.

If you do not have Form 16 then these documents can be helpful in filing returns.

Salary slips

Monthly salary slips help determine your gross salary, allowances, monthly TDS deduction, professional tax deductions and bonus which form one of the most important records as they form the base for manual tax calculation.

Bank statements

Bank statements help validate salary credits, interest income and the financial transaction trail which becomes particularly useful if salary slips are incomplete.

Form 26AS

Taxpayers can take help of their Form 26AS to determine TDS on their income for the financial year.

AIS

You should also check Form AIS (Annual Information Statement) and ensure all the income reflected in AIS is accurate and is reflected in your ITR.

Deduction or exemption claim

Documents related to house rent allowance, ELSS / tax-saving investments, life insurance premium, PPF contributions, home loan repayment and health insurance premium are important.

Other certificates

Income earned from investments, mutual fund statements, FD interest certificates and dividend statements are important.

Compute tax liability for the year

Tax liability for the year can be computed by applying the tax slab rates as applicable to the taxpayer.

Taxpayers can file an IT Return without Form 16 if all these conditions are satisfied. However, taxpayers must exercise caution when performing manual income calculations without a Form 16 since any mismatch between the ITR, AIS and Form 26AS may land them in trouble and can trigger notices, refund delays or additional tax demands.