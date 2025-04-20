Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888679https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/can-you-open-more-than-one-ppf-account-are-nris-eligible-for-it-heres-what-rules-say-2888679.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PPF RULES

Can You Open More Than One PPF Account & Are NRIs Eligible For It?– Here's What Rules Say

According to the Public Provident Fund Act of 1968, each person is allowed to open only one PPF account. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Can You Open More Than One PPF Account & Are NRIs Eligible For It?– Here's What Rules Say File Photo

New Delhi: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) stands as a prominent savings instrument in India. It is widely used for its secure returns and tax benefits. It’s a go-to choice for long-term goals like retirement or your child’s education. However, many people wonder if they can have more than one PPF account? In this article, we break down the rules and clear up the confusion.

PPF Rule: Only One Account Allowed

According to the Public Provident Fund Act of 1968, each person is allowed to open only one PPF account. This rule is strictly followed across all banks and post offices. If someone ends up with more than one account, the extra ones will be closed and only the deposited amount without any interest will be refunded.

Is It Possible to Open a PPF Account for a Minor?

Yes, it is! While you can’t have more than one PPF account in your own name, you can open one on behalf of your minor child. Just keep in mind, the total contribution to both accounts combined can't go beyond Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

For instance, if you invest Rs 1 lakh in your own PPF account, you can only put Rs 50,000 into your child’s account that year which keeps the total within the Rs 1.5 lakh annual limit.

Can You Open a Joint PPF Account?

No, joint PPF accounts are not allowed. A PPF account can only be held in one person’s name and it can’t be shared with a spouse, child, or anyone else.

Are NRIs Allowed to Open or Maintain PPF Accounts?

NRIs cannot open new PPF accounts. However, if they had one before becoming an NRI they can continue contributing until the account matures (15 years), but they can’t extend it beyond that.

What to Do If You Accidentally Opened a Second PPF Account?

If you’ve accidentally opened two PPF accounts, don’t worry—just act quickly. Contact the bank, post office, or the Finance Ministry right away. They’ll close the extra account and return the money you deposited, but keep in mind, you won’t earn any interest on that amount.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK