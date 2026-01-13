Canara Bank FD Rates Revised: Check Best Returns On Special Tenures Of 4 Other Banks

Canara Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. The bank is offering up to 7 percent interest to senior citizens on callable fixed deposits. The revised rates came into effect from January 5, 2026.

The FD rate moderation comes against the backdrop of continued monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI has reduced the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points since last year, bringing it down to 5.25 percent with the latest 25 bps decrease last month.

Canara Bank FD rates

Under the revised structure, the bank's special tenure deposits continue to offer better returns especially for senior citizens.

Under the 555-day Fixed Deposits, the bank is offering 6.50 percent interest to the general public and 7 percent interest to senior citizens which is the highest callable rate of the bank.

Under the 444-day Fixed Deposits, the bank is offering a 6.45 percent interest rate to the general public and 6.95 percent to senior citizens.

For most other callable tenures of more than a year, Canara Bank’s FD rates remain fixed at 6.25 percent for general customers and 6.75 percent for senior citizens.

Other banks have revised interest rates

Four other banks have also revised their FD interest rates in January 2026, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda revised its FD rates on January 5. The bank is offering 3.50 to 6.45 percent to the general public and up to 7.00 percent to senior citizens. Super senior citizens are getting up to 7.05 percent interest. For deposits above 400 days to two years (except 444 days), the bank is offering 6.25 percent to regular customers and 6.75 percent to senior citizens.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra updated its FD rates on January 7, 2026. The bank is offering 2.60 to 6.65 percent to the general public. Senior citizens will receive an additional 0.50 percent interest. The bank’s 400-day special FD offers the highest return with 6.65 percent for the general public and 7.15 percent for senior citizens.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

TMB FD interest rates were revised on January 8, 2026. The bank is offering 7.10 percent interest to the general public and 7.50 percent to senior citizens on 456 days tenure.

Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank updated its FD rates on January 10, 2026. The regular FD interest rate is 7.50 percent. The bank is offering 8.00 per cent interest to senior citizens on tenure of more than two years to three years.