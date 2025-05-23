Canara Bank FD Rates, Savings Interest Rate Revised: Check Latest Rates May 2025

New Delhi: Public sector lender Canara Bank has announced revision in its Fixed Deposit (FD) and Savings Interest rates for general citizens and senior citizens.

The latest rates on FD is effective from 21 May 2025 while that on savings account is applicable from 19 May 2025.

FD rates are applicable for deposits less than Rs 3 crore. Canara bank has made reduction in its FD rates which now range between 4-7 percent for general customers, and 4-7.50 percent for senior citizens as compared to 4–7.25 percent and 4–7.75 percent for general public and senior citizens respectively as on 10 April 10 2025.

Canara Bank’s FD interest rates effective 21 May 2025. Here are the latest rates:

Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen General Public Senior Citizen Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** Rate of Interest (% p.a.) # Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** Rate of Interest (% p.a.) # Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** 7 Days to 45 Days 4.00 4.06% 4.00 4.06% NA NA NA NA 46 Days to 90 Days 5.25 5.35% 5.25 5.35% 5.35 5.46% 5.35 5.46% 91 Days to 179 Days 5.50 5.61% 5.50 5.61% 5.60 5.72% 5.60 5.72% 180 Days to 269 Days 6.15 6.29% 6.65 6.82% 6.25 6.40% 6.75 6.92% 270 Days to less than 1 Year 6.25 6.40% 6.75 6.92% 6.35 6.50% 6.85 7.03% 1 Year Only 6.85 7.03% 7.35 7.56% 7.00 7.19% 7.50 7.71% 444 Days 7.00 7.19 7.50 7.71 7.10 7.29 7.60 7.82 Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years 6.85 7.03% 7.35 7.56% 7.00 7.19% 7.50 7.71% 2 Years & above to less than 3 Years 6.90 7.08 7.40 7.61 7.00 7.19 7.50 7.71 3 Years & above to less than 5 Years 7.00 7.19 7.50 7.71 NA NA NA NA 5 Years & above to 10 Years 6.70 6.87% 7.20 7.40% NA NA NA NA

Canara Bank’s savings account interest rates effective 19 May 2025. Here are the latest rates:

S.No. Slabs ROI(%) 1 For outstanding Balance of less than Rs. 50 Lakh 2.70 2 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 50 Lakh to less than Rs 5 Cr 2.75 3 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 5 Cr to less than Rs 10 Cr 2.80 4 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 10 Cr to less than Rs 100 Cr 3.05 5 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 100 Cr to less than Rs 200 Cr 3.50 6 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 200 Cr to less than Rs 300 Cr 3.10 7 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 300 Cr to less than Rs 500 Cr 3.10 8 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 500 Cr to less than Rs 1000 Cr 3.40 9 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 1000 Cr & less than Rs. 2000 Cr 3.55 10 For outstanding Balance of Rs. 2000 Cr & above 4.00



Canara Bank Offers 6.70 percent p.a. for Canara Tax Saver Deposit scheme (General Public). Maximum deposit acceptable is Rs 1.50 Lakh. Additional rate of interest 0.60% for Super Senior Citizen(80 years and above) is introduced under Canara-444 product only i.e. 7.60% for callable deposits and 7.70% for non callable deposits. The above Rate of interest is applicable to Recurring deposits also.