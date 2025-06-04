Canara Bank MAJOR Heist: Nearly 59 Kg Gold, Cash Worth 5 Lakh Looted From Canara Bank Managuli Branch In Karnataka

New Delhi: A major bank robbery was reported from Canara Bank's Managuli branch in Karnataka where unidentified individuals reportedly looted nearly 59 kg gold and Rs 5.20 lakh in cash. The estimated cost of the gold jewellery is Rs 53.26 crore.

The robbers have reportedly removed the CCTV NVR unit, hard disk inside that gave them cover on surveillance recordings during the break-in.

The bank heist was reportedly carried during the long weekend between 23 and 25 May. Canara bank's branch activities and operations were last conducted on 23 May (Friday), while May 24 fourth Saturday and Sunday bank holiday. The robbery, as per reports occurred between 7:00 p.m. that evening and 11:30 a.m. on 25 May.

The Canara Bank Managuli Branch incharge, in his formal complaint mentioned that the theft was discovered around 11:30 a.m. on 25 May. A staff member had noticed that shutter lock was broken and the window grills were forcibly cut, who then immediately informed the branch incharge about a possible theft.

During Primary inspection of the premises, police and bank officials found that the inner grill gate had been cut though the main door of the strong room remained intact.

The gold ornaments (total of 1,373 gold packets) kept inside one of the steel almirahs was empty. The missing gold weighed 59,348.94 grams gross.

The robbers also looted cash woth Rs 5,20,450 from another almirah.