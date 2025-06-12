Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914771https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/canara-bank-union-bank-iob-slash-home-loan-rates-check-latest-lending-rates-2914771.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
CANARA BANK

Canara Bank, Union Bank, IOB Slash Home Loan Rates --Check Latest Lending Rates

The rate cuts by the banks will be beneficial to new and existing home and vehicle borrowers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 10:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Canara Bank, Union Bank, IOB Slash Home Loan Rates --Check Latest Lending Rates

New Delhi: Canara Bank, Union Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) have announced reduction in their lending rates following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement cutting the repo rate by 50 basis points, from 6.00% to 5.50%, in the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Canara bank has reduced Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.75 % to 8.25 % (applicable on its assets portfolio linked to External Benchmark rate). The revised lending rates will be effective from 12 June 2025, said Canara Bank. 

"The RLLR has been reduced by 0.50% (50 basis points), directly reflecting the decrease in the RBI’s repo rate. This move will lower borrowing costs for customers with loans linked to RLLR. Depending on their loan terms, customers may benefit from reduced EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments) or a shorter loan tenure. Canara Bank, with a commitment to provide better banking experience to its customers, has offered the due benefits to borrowers by reducing RLLR," the bank said in a statement.

Union Bank and Indian Overseas Bank Hhave also announced a downward revision of External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK