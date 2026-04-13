Can't discriminate between employees pensioners when enhancing DA, DR hike: Supreme Court’s ruling explained

New Delhi: In a significant relief for pensioners, the Supreme Court has ruled that the state cannot differentiate between serving employees and pensioners when enhancing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) which are meant to counter inflation.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Prasanna B Varale dismissed appeals filed by the State of Kerala and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and upheld the right to equality for retirees. The Court affirmed that inflation affects both serving and retired employees equally and held that setting different rates of increase of dearness benefits for the two categories is arbitrary and discriminatory.

Both DA and DR are cost-of-living adjustments designed to offset inflation. DA is paid to serving government employees while DR is paid to pensioners.

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SC ruling on Dearness Relief

The apex court ruled that while employees and pensioners belong to different groups, the purpose of both DA and DR is to counteract inflation.

The bench said, "Here, the retired employees are not only entitled to a pension but also dearness relief, which is revisable from time to time, based on inflation. Thus, the issue is not of entitlement to the benefit but of differential rates at which those benefits are provided, dependent on whether the recipient is a serving or a retired employee."

"When those benefits serve a common purpose and are linked to inflation, and inflationary pressures do not discriminate between a serving employee and a pensioner, fixing different rates of enhancement of dearness allowance and dearness relief has no rational nexus to the object sought to be achieved and is clearly discriminatory as well as arbitrary," the bench said.

The bench said, "No doubt a financial crunch might be a guiding factor to defer disbursement of certain benefits or may justify separate dates for implementation of beneficial schemes. But once a decision is taken to provide certain allowances, as also to increase them, based on inflation, fixing a higher rate of increase for the ones who are serving than the ones who have retired, would be arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

What was the DA case about

The dispute arose when the Kerala government approved an increase of DA for KSRTC employees by 14 per cent while restricting the DR for pensioners to just 11 per cent. Pensioners challenged this gap, arguing that both DA and DR are meant to counteract inflation and therefore there should not be any disparity in their rate increase.

The state had argued that serving and retired employees belonged to distinct catagories and differential rates for them did not violate the right to equality.