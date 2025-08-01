Cash Crunch Incoming? 15 Days Banks Are Shut This August—Plan Ahead!

New Delhi: In August 2025, banks across India will be closed for 15 days because of public holidays, regional festivals, and regular weekend breaks. While physical bank branches will not be open on these days, you can still use digital banking options like UPI, net-banking, mobile apps, and ATMs as usual.

Types of Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lists three types of holidays: Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday, Banks’ Closing of Accounts Holiday, and holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Some holidays are nationwide, while others depend on each state’s local calendar and festivals.

Key Bank Holidays in August 2025 (Selected, Not Exhaustive)

August 1: Some state-specific holidays

August 8: Raksha Bandhan (banks closed in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh)

August 9: Second Saturday (all India holiday)

August 15: Independence Day (all India) and Parsi New Year (Mumbai, Nagpur)

August 16: Janmashtami (many states)

August 23: Fourth Saturday (all India holiday)

August 25: Janmashtami in more states

Sundays, Second, and Fourth Saturdays

All banks are closed countrywide on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

State-Specific Holidays

Festivals like Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, Nuakhai, and others might shut banks in particular states and cities. For example, Ganesh Chaturthi closes banks in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar on August 27.

Raksha Bandhan 2025

Banks are not closed across India for Raksha Bandhan. Only certain northern states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have a holiday on August 8.

How to Manage Your Banking in August 2025

Finish important banking tasks (like large transactions or submitting cheques) before the holidays begin.

Do not rely on cheque clearing around holidays, as processing may be delayed.

Set up and use digital payments (UPI, net banking, apps) beforehand.

Use ATMs or online banking for urgent needs, as these stay available even if branches are closed.