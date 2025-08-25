Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951364https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/cashless-treatment-to-be-stopped-in-15000-hospitals-from-1-september-for-this-insurance-company-2951364.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BAJAJ ALLIANZ GENERAL INSURANCE

Cashless Treatment To Be Stopped In 15000 Hospitals From 1 September For This Insurance Company

The decision was made in response to several hospital complaints that AHPI has received about Bajaj Allianz's failure to update hospital reimbursement rates in line with growing medical expenses.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cashless Treatment To Be Stopped In 15000 Hospitals From 1 September For This Insurance Company

New Delhi: The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has urged its members in North India to stop providing cashless treatment facilities for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company policyholders, with effect from September 1. 

The decision was made in response to several hospital complaints that AHPI has received about Bajaj Allianz's failure to update hospital reimbursement rates in line with growing medical expenses.

No Cashless Insurance For Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Responding to AHPI's decision, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company stated that it was taken by surprise and that it is working with the association to arrive at a solution that is in the best interests of customers.

(Also Read: RBI Gold Bond Scheme Calendar For Premature Redemption)

AHPI, which represents hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country, said it had to make the decision in response to numerous hospital complaints that Bajaj Allianz has not adjusted hospital reimbursement rates in line with the increasing medical expenses and has pressured hospitals to further lower tariffs agreed upon years ago under contracts that have now expired.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Payment Delay Issues

The association, which has 15,200 hospitals across India as its members, said in a statement that member hospitals have also voiced their concern for the unilateral deductions by the company, payment delays and the long time taken for issuing pre-auth and pre-discharge approvals.

AHPI has alleged that it had earlier written to Bajaj Allianz. However, there was no response to its communication by the insurer.

(Also Read: Finance Your LIC Policy For 2 Years Via EPFO)

AHPI Director General Girdhar Gyani said that the decision was imperative considering that medical inflation regularly fluctuates around 7-8 per cent per annum, driven by rising input costs, higher medicine prices, consumables, etc.

AHPI said that a similar warning was served to Care Health Insurance on August 22, 2025. If there is no response, member hospitals will be forced to stop cashless services to Care Health Insurance beneficiaries as well, it said. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK