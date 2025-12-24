CBDT Asks Tax Filers To Review, Revise Returns Before 31 December To Avoid Penal Consequences

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that it is launching the second Nonintrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) campaign, under which SMSs and emails will be issued from 28th November 2025 to such taxpayers, advising them to review and revise their returns on or before 31st December 2025 to avoid penal consequences.

The campaign aims to facilitate correct reporting in Schedule Foreign Assets (FA) and Foreign Source Income (FSI) in ITRs. Accurate and complete disclosure of foreign assets and incomes a statutory requirement under the Income-tax Act, 1961, and the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Adopting a PRUDENT approach to tax administration, CBDT utilises advanced data analytics to simplify compliance processes, reduce information asymmetry and reinforce a transparent and trust- oriented interface with taxpayers. The initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat, fostering accountability, transparency and a culture of voluntary compliance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CBDT has advised all eligible taxpayers to utilise this opportunity to ensure complete compliance with statutory reporting requirements. For further information on CRS, FATCA, Schedule FAandSchedule FSI, taxpayers may refer to the official website www.incometax.gov.in

CBDT said analysis of Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) information for FY 2024-25 (CY 2024) has identified high-risk cases where foreign assets appear to exist but have not been reported in the ITRs filed for AY2025- 26.

The first NUDGE campaign, launched on 17th November 2024, targeted select taxpayers who had been reported by foreign jurisdictions under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework as holding foreign assets that were not disclosed in their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2024-25. The initiative yielded positive outcomes, with 24,678 taxpayers (including several not directly nudged) revisiting their returns and disclosing foreign assets amounting to Rs 29,208crore, along with foreign-source income of Rs 1,089.88 crore.

CBDT receives information relating to foreign financial assets of Indian residents from partner jurisdictions pursuant to Common Reporting Standards (CRS) and from the United States under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). This information assists in identifying potential discrepancies and guiding taxpayers towards timely and accurate compliance.