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CBDT extends deadline for tax audit and ITR filing for AY 2026-2027; check new dates

As a relief for business and professional taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date to file returns for Assessment Year 2026-2027 has been extended from October 31, 2026 to November 21, 2026. 

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
CBDT extends deadline for tax audit and ITR filing for AY 2026-2027; check new dates

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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