CBDT extends deadline for tax audit and ITR filing for AY 2026-2027; check new dates

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for tax audit as well as ITR filing for Assessment Year 2026-2027.
As a relief for business and professional taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date to file returns for Assessment Year 2026-2027 has been extended from October 31, 2026 to November 21, 2026.
Consequently, the date to furnish the audit report for the current Assessment Year has also been extended by 21 days.
Income Tax Department in a post on X said, "The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons mentioned at S. No. 2 in the Table below Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 from 31st October, 2026 to 21st November, 2026. Accordingly, the 'specified date' for furnishing of the report of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for Assessment Year 2026-27, in the case of such persons, stands extended to 21st October, 2026."
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons mentioned at S. No. 2 in the Table below Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Income-tax Act, 1961… pic.twitter.com/wyLzVBXSNY— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 28, 2026
The CBDT said a formal order or notification giving effect to the decision would be issued separately.
The extension comes ahead of the original deadlines for both the audit report and income tax return for the specified category of taxpayers.
Under the revised timeline, taxpayers covered by the provision will first have to furnish their audit reports by October 21, followed by the income tax return by November 21.
The CBDT's decision specifically relates to Assessment Year 2026-27 and does not, in the release, indicate any change to other income-tax filing deadlines.
The Board said the decision has been taken to extend the due date for furnishing the return of income and the specified date for the audit report in respect of the persons covered under the relevant provision of Section 139 of the Income-tax Act.
The revised deadlines will apply to the specified taxpayers for the AY 2026-27 filing cycle.
A tax audit is an official inspection of the accounts of businesses and individuals to ensure that all details regarding income, expenses, and deductions are correct. It catches errors or discrepancies in the books of accounts and ensures that the accounts and prescribed particulars comply with the requirements of the Income Tax Act.
If the total sales, turnover, or gross receipts of a taxpayer's business exceed Rs 1 crore, a tax audit becomes mandatory. However, the threshold rises to Rs 10 crore if cash transactions account for no more than 5 per cent of the total transactions. For professionals, the limit is Rs 50 lakh.
(With inputs from ANI)
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