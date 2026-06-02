Centralized online patient feedback system launched by ESIC; post direct feedback, medicine availability status

New Delhi: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has rolled out a Centralized Online Patient Feedback System across all its Hospitals and Dispensaries nationwide. The Centralized Online Patient Feedback System is a comprehensive entity that will enhance service quality and ensure patient-centric healthcare delivery.

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"This digital initiative empowers Insured Persons (IPs) and beneficiaries to seamlessly share their healthcare experiences, raise specific concerns, and provide actionable suggestions for institutional improvement. The platform is designed to capture direct citizen feedback on critical service parameters, notably the cleanliness of the facility, the behaviour of the medical staff, and the availability of requisite medicines," Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a cabinet note.

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Multiple feedback channels for beneficiaries

The system offers the following facilities to ESIC beneficiaries. The user-friendly interface requires patients to simply scan the QR code using their mobile devices, enter their IP Number, rate their experience, and submit their feedback in a matter of seconds.

Automated SMS Links: A direct feedback link is sent via SMS to the Insured Person immediately after they avail services through the ESIC HIS (Dhanwantri) Module.

On-Site QR Codes: Beneficiaries can quickly share their feedback by scanning QR codes displayed on customized, multilingual posters prominently placed at all OPDs and hospital locations.

Web Portal: Feedback can also be submitted directly through the official ESIC website.



"Ensuring the authenticity of the feedback mechanism, the system features real-time validation of IP details through an OTP verification process and strict mechanisms for duplicate feedback prevention. Furthermore, the feedback platform itself provides comprehensive multilingual support to effectively cater to India's diverse workforce," Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

Nationwide Free Annual Health Check-Up

ESIC in May, launched a nationwide free annual health screening programme tailored for insured workers aged 40 and above. This landmark healthcare initiative is being rolled out across the country in alignment with the broader welfare mandates of the four new Labour Codes. The primary objective of the programme is the early detection and management of silent, lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases, specifically diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular ailments, ensuring a healthier and more resilient workforce.

Under this newly implemented framework, comprehensive annual health screenings have been made completely free of cost for all eligible Insured Persons (IPs). This preventative healthcare measure is not just an added benefit but a mandatory provision introduced under the revamped Labour Codes to safeguard the long-term well-being of the nation’s workforce.