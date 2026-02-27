Centre giving Rs 5,000 to women under THIS scheme: Check eligibility, documents, how to apply

New Delhi: Every parent wants to ensure a secure future for their children, especially in areas like education, health and financial stability. To support families, the Centre and state governments have launched multiple welfare schemes focused on mothers and girl children. One of the key initiatives is the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), which offers direct financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries.

What is Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)?

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is a Central government scheme aimed at supporting the health and nutritional needs of pregnant women and lactating mothers. Launched in 2017, the programme focuses on promoting safe motherhood, improving maternal health and ensuring proper nutrition during pregnancy as well as after childbirth.

How much financial support do beneficiaries get?

Under the scheme, eligible women can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5,000 for their first child. The amount is paid in two instalments, Rs 3,000 after registering the pregnancy and the remaining Rs 2,000 after the child’s birth. Moreover, others who give birth to a second girl child are eligible for Rs 6,000, which is directly transferred to their bank accounts.

Who is eligible for PMMVY benefits?

- The applicant must be at least 19 years old

- The annual family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh

- The application must be submitted within 270 days of the child’s birth to be eligible for assistance

How to apply for PMMVY benefits

Eligible beneficiaries can apply online through the official PMMVY portal or submit their application offline at the nearest Anganwadi centre or government primary health centre.

The scheme is part of the government’s broader push to improve maternal healthcare and provide financial support to families, especially those with girl children.