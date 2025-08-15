Centre May Restructure GST Rates To 5% And 18%, Scrapping 12% And 28% Slabs: Govt Sources
The government is considering a major change to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. According to sources, a new proposal suggests keeping only two tax slabs — 12 per cent and 28 per cent — as part of a simplified GST structure.
Trending Photos
The government is considering a major change to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. According to sources, a new proposal suggests keeping only two tax slabs — 12 per cent and 28 per cent — as part of a simplified GST structure. This move aims to make the tax system easier to understand and more efficient for both businesses and consumers.//
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv