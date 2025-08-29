Advertisement
PRE-BUDGET MEETINGS

Centre To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings For FY27 From October 9

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has issued the official Budget circular for the financial year 2026–27, laying out key guidelines for all ministries and departments. As part of the process, all budget-related information must be submitted through the Union Budget Information System (UBIS). 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Centre To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings For FY27 From October 9Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) is all set to kick off the pre-budget meetings for the financial year 2026–27 starting October 9, 2025. These important discussions, scheduled to run until mid-November, will be led by the Secretary (Expenditure) and are crucial for shaping the Union Budget. The meetings will help finalise budget estimates and set the financial roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year.

Budget Data Submission Deadline Set for October 3

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has issued the official Budget circular for the financial year 2026–27, laying out key guidelines for all ministries and departments. As part of the process, all budget-related information must be submitted through the Union Budget Information System (UBIS). To stay on schedule, departments are required to upload their provisional Statement of Budget Estimates (SBE) in the prescribed format by October 3, 2025.

Key Focus Areas for Pre-Budget Discussions

The DEA said the upcoming pre-budget meetings will focus on understanding the financial needs of various ministries and departments. Discussions will cover how much funding is required across different spending areas, the expected income from department-run commercial activities, and non-tax revenues like user charges and pending dues. Officials will also look at expenditure estimates after adjusting for any recoveries or receipts, to get a clearer picture of the actual financial outflow.

The Union Budget for FY 2026–27 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2026, at a time when India will be balancing two major forces—global trade challenges triggered by Trump's tariffs and its own steady rise toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

