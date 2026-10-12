Centre urges states, UTs to display healthcare charges prominently to empower patients

New Delhi: The Union Government has urged the States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that clinical establishments prominently display the charges for the services and facilities they offer. This is intended to ensure that patients make informed decisions about healthcare while being aware of the potential costs in advance. It would also help avoid disputes that may arise during billing.
In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted the importance of transparency in healthcare pricing. She stated that the prominent display of rates would help patients' families plan their medical expenditure based on the likely cost of treatment.
The move is aimed at enhancing transparency as well as accountability. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the States and UTs to comply with the applicable regulations and take the necessary steps to ensure that healthcare charges are clearly displayed and easily accessible to patients.
The provision also covers international patients visiting India for treatment on medical and Ayush visas. States and UTs have been asked to encourage hospitals and other healthcare institutions to prominently display package rates for overseas patients.
According to the ministry, such measures would enable overseas patients to make informed choices, reduce pricing-related grievances and further strengthen India's position as a preferred destination for medical and Ayush care.
"In a significant step towards strengthening transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged all States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the prominent display of rates charged for services and facilities offered by Clinical Establishments," according to the official statement.
The communication referred to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, which require clinical establishments in States and UTs where the law is applicable to display charges for all services and facilities at a conspicuous place. The rates must be displayed in both English and the local language for the benefit of patients and their attendants.
The ministry noted that States and UTs where the central law is not applicable regulate healthcare facilities under their respective frameworks, many of which also contain provisions related to the display of service charges.
Highlighting that health is a State subject, the Health Secretary said that the responsibility for implementing and enforcing the relevant regulations rests with State and UT authorities.
(With inputs from IANS)
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