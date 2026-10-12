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Centre urges states, UTs to display healthcare charges prominently to empower patients

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted the importance of transparency in healthcare pricing. She stated that the prominent display of rates would help patients' families plan their medical expenditure based on the likely cost of treatment.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Centre urges states, UTs to display healthcare charges prominently to empower patients

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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