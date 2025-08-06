Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942019https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/cghs-contribution-under-7th-pay-commission-how-much-money-is-deducted-from-employees-salary-every-month-explained-2942019.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
CGHS

CGHS Contribution Under 7th Pay Commission: How Much Money Is Deducted From Employee's Salary Every Month? EXPLAINED

CGHS provides health care through Allopathic, Homoeopathic, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Yogic systems of Medicine.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Central Government Health Scheme
  • CGHS for Central Government employees and pensioners
  • Health care facility under CGHS scheme
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CGHS Contribution Under 7th Pay Commission: How Much Money Is Deducted From Employee's Salary Every Month? EXPLAINED

New Delhi: Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme. The model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees & Pensioners covers approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries in 80 cities all over India. 

How Much Money Is Deducted From Employee's Salary Every Month Under 7th Pay Commission

The following deductions from salary of the employees are made by the department, every month, depending upon their pay in the pay matrix of 7th Pay commission with effect from 1 January 2017.

(Also Read: 7th Pay Commission Latest Updates)


Corresponding levels in Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC: Contribution per month

Level 1-5: Rs 250

Level 6: Rs 450

Level 7-11: Rs 650

Level 12 and above: Rs 1000

(Also Read: Rate Revision For Health Services On The Cards? Check Reports)

Pensioners who want to avail CGHS facilities can make contribution either on yearly basis or one time (ten yrs.) contribution for whole life validity of CGHS Cards. Payment can be made by Bharat Kosh in favor of “P.A.O. CGHS Delhi” if in Delhi or “Additional Director of the CGHS City.” Contribution to be made by the Pensioners/Family Pensioners would be the amount that they were subscribing at the time of their retirement or at the time of the death of government servant. Contribution amount as applicable on the date of applying for Card is to be paid.

What are the criteria for Entitlement of hospital ward endorsed on CGHS Card in CGHS empanelled hospitals?

Entitlement of hospital wards in private hospitals empanelled under CGHS is as under:


1. Ward Entitlement: General Ward 

Corresponding Basic pay drawn by the officer in 7th CPC per month: Upto Rs 36,500

 

2. Ward Entitlement: Semi Private Ward

Corresponding Basic pay drawn by the officer in 7th CPC per month: Rs 36,501 to 50,500


3. Ward Entitlement: Private Ward

Corresponding Basic pay drawn by the officer in 7th CPC per month: Rs 50501 and above

 

CGHS provides health care through Allopathic, Homoeopathic, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Yogic systems of Medicine.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK