New Delhi: Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme. The model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees & Pensioners covers approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries in 80 cities all over India.

How Much Money Is Deducted From Employee's Salary Every Month Under 7th Pay Commission

The following deductions from salary of the employees are made by the department, every month, depending upon their pay in the pay matrix of 7th Pay commission with effect from 1 January 2017.

Corresponding levels in Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC: Contribution per month

Level 1-5: Rs 250



Level 6: Rs 450



Level 7-11: Rs 650



Level 12 and above: Rs 1000

Pensioners who want to avail CGHS facilities can make contribution either on yearly basis or one time (ten yrs.) contribution for whole life validity of CGHS Cards. Payment can be made by Bharat Kosh in favor of “P.A.O. CGHS Delhi” if in Delhi or “Additional Director of the CGHS City.” Contribution to be made by the Pensioners/Family Pensioners would be the amount that they were subscribing at the time of their retirement or at the time of the death of government servant. Contribution amount as applicable on the date of applying for Card is to be paid.

What are the criteria for Entitlement of hospital ward endorsed on CGHS Card in CGHS empanelled hospitals?

Entitlement of hospital wards in private hospitals empanelled under CGHS is as under:



1. Ward Entitlement: General Ward

Corresponding Basic pay drawn by the officer in 7th CPC per month: Upto Rs 36,500

2. Ward Entitlement: Semi Private Ward

Corresponding Basic pay drawn by the officer in 7th CPC per month: Rs 36,501 to 50,500



3. Ward Entitlement: Private Ward

Corresponding Basic pay drawn by the officer in 7th CPC per month: Rs 50501 and above

CGHS provides health care through Allopathic, Homoeopathic, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Yogic systems of Medicine.